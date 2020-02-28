Heather Mulligan Begley

Name: Heather Mulligan Begley

Age (as of Election Day): 42

Current residence: Palos Heights

Current position: Associate at Cunningham Meyer & Vedrine P.C., 2016-present

Past legal experience: Begley Law Offices, 2013-14; Law Offices of Jeffrey Kroll, 2007-13; associate, Clifford Law Offices, 2003-06; clerk, Clifford Law Offices, 1999-2003

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: $59,513.89

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: $34,345.82

Law school: DePaul University College of Law, 2002

Campaign website: begleyforjudge.com

Family: Married to Ciaran Begley; two daughters, Maeve, 15, and Bridget, 11.

Hobbies/interests: I’m active in Palos School District 118, because I’m a mom I really do devote a lot of time with my kids, but I also like to hike, travel, and read.

Have you ever run for office before?

No.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I’m qualified and experienced, and I am a genuinely fair and compassionate person who will be a benefit to the Cook County constituents. I’ve also been found “Qualified” by The Chicago Bar Association and “Qualified” or “Recommended” by the Puerto Rican Bar Association of Illinois, the Cook County Bar Association, the Hispanic Lawyers Association of Illinois, the Black Women’s Bar Association, the Illinois State Bar Association, the Hellenic Bar Association and the Decalogue Society of Lawyers.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I have experience in civil law on both the plaintiff and defense side, and I find that I’m at the point in my career where I’d like to be the one who does the resolving. I want to be of service at this point in my life, and I’d like to serve the community in this way. At this stage in my career, this seems like the logical next step.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

On the plaintiff side, in 2003, I was involved in a case involving a multi-vehicle auto accident involving a truck. The verdict was for $38.3 million. The injuries experienced were horrific, and the complexity of the allegations involved was unlike your average auto case.

On the defense side, in 2018, I was involved in a trial in a medical negligence matter. I defended the general surgeon who was being sued by the family of a man who sustained injuries after gallbladder surgery. He survived for 18 months after the surgery, but we did receive a not-guilty verdict for the doctor.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

Personally, I feel that I have a reputation as an attorney who is honest and has a lot of integrity. In litigation, that is something I really appreciate in my colleagues.

Throughout my career I’ve been able to maintain that reputation, which means a lot to me. I think I’ve been a good advocate for my clients and have always tried to put their needs first.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

My experience in the legal field, my integrity, and my open-mindedness. I think that we often hear of wonderful judges who are fair and impartial, and I intend to bring that approach to the bench as well. I intend to be that sort of judge. I will also work hard.

I have the knowledge and capacity to excel in the position and I intend to make the most of the opportunities provided to me.