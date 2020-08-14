A divided federal appeals court revived a class-action lawsuit accusing Illinois prison officials of violating the Fourth Amendment when they forced female inmates to spread their genitals during a strip search.Overturning its own precedent, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in an 11-1 ruling this week held the constitutional prohibition on unreasonable searches applies to visual inspections of the bodies of convicted prisoners.The majority conceded the U.S. Supreme Court has held there are strict limits on a convicted …