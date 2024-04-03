A federal judge tossed out a lawsuit that sought to prohibit the Chicago-based Thomas More Society from bringing any civil actions under a Texas law that restricts abortion against two organizations that help cover the costs of the procedure.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold of the Northern District of Illinois held the North Texas Equal Access Fund in Dallas and the Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity in Austin lack standing under Article III of the U.S. Constitution to pursue their suit.The funds …