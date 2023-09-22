A federal judge Thursday stayed an order that Chicago State University turn over copies of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s diploma by the end of the day to a losing candidate who maintains the copy Tinubu submitted to election officials in that country was a forgery.Following a remote hearing, U.S. District Judge Nancy L. Maldonado of the Northern District of Illinois gave Tinubu’s lawyers until midnight Wednesday to brief their objections to the order and defeated rival Atiku Abubakar’s lawyers …