Maryam Ahmad

Like almost everyone, Maryam Ahmad had her life upended this spring by the onset of a pandemic that’s still raging across the nation.

But she said she’s well-prepared to lead at a time when the United States is battling what she described as two pandemics: COVID-19 and racism.

Ahmad, a former Cook County circuit judge and public defender who now heads the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Juvenile Justice Bureau, grew up in segregated Dayton, Ohio, in the aftermath of the civil unrest of the late 1960s.

She was raised in an orthodox Muslim household and said the values of education, religion, civil rights and mortality “dominated” her life then and still do today.

And Ahmad said the current protests against police brutality and racial injustice around the country and the globe go hand-in-hand with inequities made worse by the coronavirus.

“The systemic failings of inferior health care, disproportionate employment opportunities and police brutality are suffocating, leaving some of us unable to breathe,” Ahmad said in a speech after taking the gavel as the 147th president of The Chicago Bar Association this week.

“As a nation, we simply must do better.”

Ahmad is the third African-American woman to hold the position, the CBA said, following in the footsteps of Joy V. Cunningham and Patricia Brown Holmes. All three are current or former judges.

Ahmad said CBA members are in a unique position to help Chicago, particularly communities on the South and West Sides that are hard-hit by COVID-19 and historically get fewer resources.

“At this moment, and for this upcoming year, I will be focused squarely on The Chicago Bar Association,” she said.

“Join me in committing to the CBA’s underlying principles. To Chicago, to the bar, and to the association. I ask that you join me in my focus, because historically, transforming societies and righting wrongs is what lawyers do best.”

Her remarks came during the CBA’s annual meeting Thursday afternoon, which was held over Zoom and streamed on Facebook and YouTube. It contained a mix of live statements from Ahmad, outgoing president Jesse H. Ruiz, and pre-recorded segments.

Such segments included a “passing of the gavel” from more than 20 former CBA presidents who simulated handing the association’s Lincoln Gavel of Leadership to their successors until one of them reached Ahmad. Traditionally, the gavel is handed from the outgoing president to the incoming at a luncheon.

The CBA took creative advantage of its virtual venue this year, turning the would-be reading of last year’s minutes by CBA Secretary Ray J. Koenig III into a sketch about rules of order, and presenting the Treasurer Timothy S. Tomasik’s financial report as a spoof CNBC “Closing Bell” news segment.

Incoming CBA officers and managers took their oaths in Zoom calls on multiple screens from their homes or offices.

In outgoing remarks, Ruiz, a deputy Illinois governor in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration, said he never could have foreseen the effects of COVID-19 or the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which catalyzed the current round of protests. He added that lawyers will have a role to play as society seeks to end inequality and affirm that “Black lives matter.”

“Indeed, a number of great civil rights battles have been won in a courtroom, and lawyers have helped craft and implement reforms that have brought our nation out of a number of challenges in our history,” he said.

Ruiz noted Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot are CBA members and have been aided in their roles by other CBA members.

“We maximize our impact as lawyers when we join together in community. And for us, that community is The Chicago Bar Association,” he said.

The virtual meeting ended with a tribute by Steven M. Elrod, the CBA’s president in 2018-19 and a partner at Elrod Friedman LLP,, to longtime CBA Executive Director Terrence Murphy, who announced last week he will retire in September.

Ruiz called Murphy the “heart and soul” of the organization. A presentation of photos from Murphy’s tenure with the group, which began in 1971, was displayed after Elrod spoke and as John Lennon’s 1971 single “Imagine” played in the background.

Elrod said Murphy’s achievements are too many to list.

“But I know we will all look forward to a day where we can all be together in person, as I prefer it, to praise his accomplishments, and raise a glass to the legendary Terry Murphy,” Elrod said. “That’s something to imagine.”