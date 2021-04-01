A Southwest Airlines Co. employee is entitled to take a dispute with the airline before a judge, a federal appeals court held Wednesday.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived Latrice Saxon’s lawsuit alleging Southwest violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay her overtime wages.A panel of the court acknowledged Saxon’s employment contract includes a provision requiring any wage disputes to be arbitrated.Section 1 of the Federal Arbitration Act, however, exempts Saxon from that requirement …