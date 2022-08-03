An online vendor did not infringe a trademark on Albert Einstein’s name by using it in an Amazon.com listing to describe a mousepad bearing an image of the scientist, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed with prejudice the trademark and other claims that The Hebrew University of Jerusalem brought against dealzEpic.Shah acknowledged the university owns the federally registered word mark “Albert Einstein” covering the …