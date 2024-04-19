A freight railroad company must pay $770,000 to the estate of one of its former employees who allegedly developed cancer during the scope of his employment.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court wrote that CSX Transportation, Inc. was not entitled to a new trial over alleged misstatements of its liability under the Federal Employers’ Liability Act (FELA).It also found that the trial court did not abuse its discretion in instructing the jury on how to weigh the credibility of one of CSX’s witnesses.Justice Ramon Ocasio …