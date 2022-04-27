Two partners at Dussias Wittenberg Koenigsberger LLP were appointed by the Illinois State Bar Association to serve on committees for 2022-2023.Judd Fineberg will serve on the Family Law Section Council. Theresa Lechner will serve on the Standing Committee on Law Related Education for the Public.Fineberg and Lechner both represent clients in family law matters.• Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard's Chicago office managing partner Patrick A. Salvi II will deliver a presentation at a Trial Lawyers University webinar at …