Simmons Hanly Conroy LLP promoted Philip E. Proud to partner.Proud is based in the firm’s Alton, Illinois, office and focuses his practice on asbestos exposure cases. He has first-chair trial experience and has litigated cases across the country in various state and federal jurisdictions.Prior to joining Simmons Hanly Conry, Proud represented clients in cases involving personal injury, product liability, mass torts, class actions and the Federal Employers’ Liability Act and Jones Act.• The Appellate …