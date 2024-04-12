The National Hellenic Museum announced the attorneys, judges and jurors for “The Trial of Pericles,” set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph Street.The trial continues the museum’s exploration of how the ancient Greeks grappled with timeless controversies that continue to shape modern society. At this live event, prosecutors and defense attorneys present an ancient case regarding citizenship, voting rights and Pericles, the great hero of Athenian democracy — with audience …