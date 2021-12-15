Antonio Romanucci is Chicago Lawyer magazine’s 2021 Person of the Year.

Antonio Romanucci, founder of Romanucci & Blandin and attorney for the George Floyd family in their civil case against the city of Minneapolis, has been named Chicago Lawyer magazine’s 2021 Person of the Year.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in Floyd’s death, which was captured on video and set off nationwide waves of protests in 2020. The civil suit against Minneapolis culminated in a record $27 million settlement for Floyd’s family in March 2021.

For him, Romanucci said, the year was “as much surreal as it was incredible.” He still looks to push forward police reforms.

“Not only was there history made in the area of civil rights and a number of states reforming themselves like never before so another ‘George Floyd’ does not happen again, but there was a continued consciousness and conversation across the country on critical civil rights issues,” he said.

Chicago Lawyer is published by Law Bulletin Media, as is the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin. The magazine has named a Person of the Year annually since 1991.

“There is no question that this honor is a capstone for my career as a trial attorney,” Romanucci said. “It’s so hard to believe how far my life has come since my days as a Cook County public defender to now one of the founding partners at a nearly 25-year-old Romanucci & Blandin.”

To read the full Person of the Year profile of Romanucci, visit chicagolawyermagazine.com.