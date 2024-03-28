A defendant who maintains his lawyer bungled the job by failing to argue on appeal that the trial judge should have recused himself from the case lost a bid for a new sentencing hearing.In a written opinion, Chief U.S. District Judge Sara L. Darrow of the Central District of Illinois declined to vacate the 20-year sentence that U.S. District Judge Colin Stirling Bruce imposed on defendant Cartavius Farrington.Farrington contends his lawyer rendered ineffective assistance of counsel on the appellate level when she did not …