An insurance policy held by a company that manages a Holiday Inn in Texas does not cover the financial losses the company suffered stemming from restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed a lawsuit Beaumont Medical Center Hotel LLC filed against Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Renaissance Re Syndicate 1458 Lloyd’s.But Wood gave Beaumont until March 28 to file an amended …