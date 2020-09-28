On Friday, Sept. 18, the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, we learned that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died. Before the ink dried on her obituary, the Senate GOP and President Donald Trump made it clear that the vacancy would be filled immediately. On Saturday, Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett. We will cover her in more detail next week.We hold these truths to be self-evident A few facts are relevant to the fight to replace Ginsburg. First, the president has the authority to nominate a candidate, and there is no deadline in …