The Justice Department filed its opposition to former President Donald J. Trump’s petition asking the Supreme Court to permit the special master the opportunity to review approximately 100 documents labeled classified that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago. Trump’s legal team has characterized the matter as “essentially a document storage dispute.” Effectively, Justice asked the court to not trespass on this matter. On Thursday, the Supreme Court denied Trump’s request.October sessionThe Supreme Court will not hear live …