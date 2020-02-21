Aileen Bhandari

Name: Aileen Bhandari

Age (as of Election Day): 47

Current residence: Chicago

Current position: Cook County assistant state’s attorney

Law school: DePaul University College of Law, 2002

Campaign funds available, Oct. 1 to Dec. 31: $200

Campaign funds spent, Oct. 1 to Dec. 31: $0

Campaign website: aileenbhandari4judge.com

Family: Married to Sam Davis Jr. for 14 years; children are Christopher Cigoy, 25; Basant, 13; Maya, 11; Shaan, 10.

Hobbies/interests: Traveling, cooking, trivia and theater

Have you ever run for office before?

No, I have not run for office before.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

Voters should support my candidacy because I am qualified to be a judge in the Circuit Court of Cook County based on my integrity, legal knowledge, experience, demeanor, professionalism, my ability to apply the law and my sense of justice and fairness.

I also have extensive motion practice and trial experience. I would administer justice fairly and without prejudice. I am very cognizant of the heavy volume of cases affecting the court system today, and I have the ability to handle such extreme caseloads based on my training and experience.

I have been found either “Qualified,” “Recommended” or “Highly Recommended” by The Chicago Bar Association and 12 other evaluating bar associations. I would bring diversity to the bench to administer justice.

Why do you want to be a judge?

As the daughter of immigrant parents, I am dedicated to making the place we live fairer, safer and more diverse. I have worked as a public servant and served in the community for many years, and I wish to continue that service as a judge. I have always had a great deal of responsibility on my shoulders and feel that this background would contribute to my success as a judicial candidate. I believe that being fair and compassionate, when appropriate, is the same as being just.

I have always sought leadership positions to make changes and to improve matters whenever possible. I feel it is very important to be the catalyst for change and improvement, especially in the judicial system. I have been a public servant for my entire legal career, fighting on behalf of victims and the people of Cook County.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

I have handled and litigated hundreds of cases over 17 years as a prosecutor, including first-degree murders, domestic violence cases, criminal sexual assaults with children victims, financial crimes and gun offenses. One of the most interesting cases I handled was a double-jury home invasion. The case had two defendants being tried by two separate juries at the same time. The evidence was similar for both defendants; however, one jury found its defendant guilty, and the other found the other defendant not guilty.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

My greatest career accomplishment so far was to be nominated for appointment as an associate judge from the chief judge and the Nominations Committee this past November. I was nominated to the short list of 30 candidates from about 200. I was honored to be nominated with other highly qualified candidates. Although I was not selected as one of the 15 finalists, it was an honor to be selected for the process based my experience and service.