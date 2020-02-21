Suzanne Therese McEneely

Name: Suzanne Therese McEneely

Age (as of Election Day): 45

Party: Democratic

Current residence: Chicago

Current position: Cook County assistant public defender, 2002-present

Past legal experience: Jump & Associates P.C., 2001-02

Campaign funds available, Oct. 1 to Dec. 31: $183,554

Campaign funds spent, Oct. 1 to Dec. 31: $17,363.92

Law school: DePaul University College of Law, 2001

Campaign website: mceneelyforjudge.com

Family: Married with two sons

Hobbies/interests: Serves on the School Council at Queen of All Saints School; volunteers for various committees at the parish. Loves snow skiing and interior design.

Have you ever run for office before?

No.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I have been a practicing attorney for 19 years, and I have been an assistant public defender for 18 years. I have a wide breadth of experience in many areas of law, and I am in a courtroom five days a week. I understand how an efficient, fair and just courtroom should work.

My promise to voters who may have family or friends come before me one day is that I will listen to the facts and arguments and carefully consider each side before coming to a decision.

Why do you want to be a judge?

As an attorney who is in court on a daily basis, I see the need for good judges. I love being in a courtroom, and I enjoy litigation. I would welcome the challenge being a judge would bring. I’ve thought about it for years, and at this point in my career and my life, I feel like it is the right time to make the leap and move my career forward into new and rewarding territory.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

As a public defender I have handled many interesting cases. One that stands out recently involved a woman passing out at the wheel and running into a wall. The police came, and she regained consciousness and refused medical help. Ultimately, she was transported to the hospital where the police assisted hospital staff in holding her down and inserting a catheter against her will to collect evidence. There were many motions and a trial that resulted, and the case was later discussed on a podcast.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

I don’t have one greatest career accomplishment. When I was in law school, I told myself if I could get up and argue a case before a room full of people, I would have achieved my dreams. I have done that many times, and my goals and dreams have changed. Now that I have taken the steps to put myself out there and run for judge, I consider this my current greatest career accomplishment.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

The qualities I would bring to the bench are patience, curiosity, even demeanor, respect for all who enter the courtroom and fairness.