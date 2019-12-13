A man who tried to strangle a woman to death a week after he got out of prison does not have a case against the prison officials who purportedly failed to treat his mental illness, a federal appeals court held. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week declined to revive Jason Grant’s lawsuit accusing employees at Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin of violating his civil rights.Grant maintains the defendants failed to adequately screen his mental health needs when he entered the prison in 2011 despite …