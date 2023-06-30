A three-judge panel of a federal appeals court is now deciding whether state and local bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines are constitutional.In a case that is being closely watched throughout the country — and one many believe is almost certain to end up before the U.S. Supreme Court — the judges on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals are being asked to decide whether Illinois’ recently enacted assault weapons ban violates the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms.In April, a district …