U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston of the Northern District of Illinois on Tuesday warned the parties in two unrelated cases in his court that the jury trials they requested are in peril.In nearly identical minute orders, Johnston told the attorneys in the cases — one civil and the other criminal — that court officials will send summonses to potential jurors.“But if a budget, continuing resolution, or some other form of funding is not passed by Congress and signed by the President in time for your …