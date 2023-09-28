Lawsuits accusing Smith & Wesson of liability in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park that left seven people dead and dozens wounded belong in the Illinois courts, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger of the Northern District of Illinois granted motions by the plaintiffs in 12 suits filed against the firearm manufacturer and other defendants to send their cases back to Lake County Circuit Court. Seeger held the federal courts have no subject matter …