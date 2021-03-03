A federal judge in Chicago declined to throw out a Texas dental practice’s suit seeking insurance coverage for lost income during the Lone Star State’s pandemic shutdown.In a written opinion Sunday, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly did not rule on the merits of the argument that Derek Scott Williams PLLC is entitled to coverage under the business-interruption provision in its policy with The Cincinnati Insurance Co.But Kennelly held Williams had stated viable claims against the insurer.He rejected …