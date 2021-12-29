Metra may be on shaky ground with its claim that a now-former employee breached her fiduciary duty to it by emailing purportedly confidential documents to her personal email account and to her attorneys.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang of the Northern District of Illinois denied — at least for now — Countess Cary’s motion to dismiss the counterclaim Metra brought against her after she sued the railroad company for alleged violations of the federal Rehabilitation Act, the Illinois Whistleblower Act …