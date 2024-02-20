Disgruntled customers who allege a subsidiary of the electronics giant Samsung violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act should not have to wait any longer to resolve their claims, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber of the Northern District of Illinois granted a petition by 806 consumers to compel Samsung Electronics America Inc. (SEA) to arbitrate their claims as mandated by the arbitration agreement it requires its customers to sign.Exhibits in the case …