SPRINGFIELD — One day after the U.S. Supreme Court turned away a case about lead-tainted water in Flint, Mich., Illinois’ own high court heard arguments in a suit brought by Chicago residents who allege city pipes leached lead into their homes’ water supply.The lawyer for plaintiffs Gordon Berry and Ilya Peysin presented the case as a matter of first impression before the Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday.Berry and Peysin filed their negligence lawsuit in 2017 after the city replaced old water mains …