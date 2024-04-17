A judge did not abuse his discretion when he sanctioned Lincolnwood attorney Al-Haroon Husain and his law firm for making up expert witness disclosures while defending themselves against a legal malpractice lawsuit, an Illinois appeals court held.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed Cook County Circuit Judge Patrick J. Sherlock’s decision to strike the answer Husain and Himont Law Group Ltd. filed in the case and to grant a default judgment in favor of plaintiff Iavor Stoyanov.Quoting the sanction order issued by …