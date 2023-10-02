A federal judge ordered Chicago State University to turn over copies of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s diploma to a political opponent who maintains Tinubu’s claim to be a CSU graduate is false.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Nancy L. Maldonado of the Northern District of Illinois granted Atiku Abubakar’s application for discovery under 28 U.S.C. Section 1782, which governs the handling of testimony and document requests made by foreign tribunals or litigants appearing before those …