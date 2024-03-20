A woman who maintains her landlords were motivated by bias when they launched proceedings to evict her for displaying the Palestinian flag in her window does not have a case under the Fair Housing Act, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman of the Northern District of Illinois ruled plaintiff Manal Farhan’s lawsuit failed to adequately allege her national origin — she is a first-generation Palestinian-American — prompted her landlords to discriminate against her …