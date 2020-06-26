A federal appeals court Thursday revived a lawsuit filed by an inmate who alleges guards beat and choked him during a tactical shakedown at the Western Illinois Correctional Center.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held the judge who presided over Carlos Bowman’s case abused her discretion by letting the guards move for summary judgment nearly two years after the deadline passed.

Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow of the Central District of Illinois failed to comply with the requirements of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 6(b)(1)(B) by allowing the late filing, Judge Michael Y. Scudder Jr. wrote for a panel of the court.

The rule allows judges to extend deadlines if there is good cause and the party seeking the extension “failed to act because of excusable neglect.”

But the guards’ new attorney attributed the failure of their previous counsel to file the motion for summary judgment simply to “unknown reasons,” the panel wrote.

That explanation, it wrote, cannot support a finding of excusable neglect.

The panel vacated Darrow’s decision to allow the guards to file their motion and remanded Bowman’s case to district court for trial.

The panel directed that the case be assigned to a judge other than Darrow.

The panel noted the parties’ roles in disputes over deadlines are typically reversed.

“The Federal Reporter is replete with examples of prisoners losing cases because they missed litigation deadlines and courts extended little forgiveness,” Scudder wrote.

“Much less common are cases where correctional officers experience the same outcome.”

However, Scudder continued, “fairness is a two-way street.”

In April 2014, Bowman filed a grievance with prison officials accusing correctional officers of abusing him and other inmates during the shakedown six days earlier.

The prison denied Bowers’ grievance and the state’s Administrative Review Board affirmed the denial.

In July 2015, Bowman filed his suit. He alleged several guards and supervisors violated the Eighth Amendment during the shakedown by using excessive force and failing to intervene.

The defendants in their answer maintained Bowman failed to exhaust his administrative remedies before bringing the suit.

In a scheduling order entered in March 2016, Darrow gave the defendants 30 days to file any motion for summary judgment based on Bowman’s purported failure to exhaust his remedies.

The defendants did not file a motion for summary judgment until nearly a year later, three months after discovery had closed.

And the defendants in that motion did not allege Bowman had failed to exhaust his remedies, according to the panel.

In fact, the panel wrote, one argument raised in the motion “seemed to assume he had.”

The motion contended Bowman’s claims against a defendant who was added to the suit more than two years after the Administrative Review Board issued its final denial were barred by the statute of limitations, the panel wrote.

The motion, it wrote, stated the statute of limitations began to run after Bowman “made efforts to exhaust his administrative remedies.”

Concluding that Bowman had exhausted his remedies when the board issued its final denial, Darrow dismissed the claims against the late-added defendant as untimely.

But Darrow declined to dismiss the claims against the other defendants. She scheduled the case for trial in May 2018.

Two months before the trial date, however, the defendants asked to file another motion for summary judgment based on Bowman’s alleged failure to exhaust his remedies.

The defendants’ attorney asserted she had learned only a short time earlier that Bowman had not named the defendants in his grievance or alleged a failure to intervene.

Darrow granted the defendants’ request to file the motion. She entered summary judgment in favor of the defendants a few months later.

In its opinion, the 7th Circuit panel maintained “[s]cheduling orders and court-imposed deadlines matter.”

“We could fill page after page with citations to cases brought by prisoners that were dismissed for failing to follow court rules or deadlines,” Scudder wrote, citing cases including Collins v. Illinois, 554 F.3d 693 (7th Cir. 2009).

“If prisoners are held to that standard, their opponents should be too.”

Joining the opinion were Judges Frank H. Easterbrook and Kenneth F. Ripple.

The case is Carlos Bowman v. Jeffrey Korte, et al., No. 18-2371.

Rachel R. Siegel of Milbank LLP in New York argued the case before the 7th Circuit on behalf of Bowman.

Siegel said she is pleased the 7th Circuit cleared the way for her client to have "his day in court to prove his claims."

She said other litigants also will benefit from the ruling.

"Judge Scudder’s concise opinion is a win for not only Mr. Bowman himself, but all pro se litigants who too often get short shrift in federal court," Siegel said.

"The 7th Circuit made clear that the rules apply equally to prisoners and prison officials; as Judge Scudder wrote, 'fairness is a two-way street.' ”

Illinois Assistant Attorney General Aaron T. Dozeman argued the case on behalf of the guards.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office could not be reached for comment.