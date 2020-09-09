Citing jurors’ claims that they learned about a murder-for-hire plot outside of court, an appeals panel ordered a new trial for a man convicted of a gang-related killing.The 1st District Appellate Court last week ruled the defendant in a June 2011 drive-by shooting was prejudiced by jurors’ knowledge that his father was convicted for trying to have two witnesses in the case killed.Justice Mary L. Mikva authored a 16-page decision last week, writing Travis Caguana was denied a fair trial because that information …