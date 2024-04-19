The Illinois Senate passed a bill Thursday that would ban four food additives that are found in common products including candy, soda and baked goods.Senate Bill 2637, known as the Illinois Food Safety Act, passed on a 37-15 bipartisan vote and will head to the House for consideration. The banned chemicals would include brominated vegetable oil, red dye No. 3, propylparaben and potassium bromate.Those additives are used in a wide variety of food products. Brominated vegetable oil is a stabilizer used to keep citrus …