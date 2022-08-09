Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has shown he does not need anyone looking over his shoulder to ensure he hires and fires state employees based on merit rather than partisan political considerations, an appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a decision by U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang of the Northern District of Illinois to deny Pritzker’s motion to vacate the 1972 Shakman decree as it applies to the state.The appeals court sent the case back to Chang with instructions to grant Pritzker’s …