A federal appeals court rejected a bid by Smith & Wesson to remove from state to federal court a dozen lawsuits accusing the gun manufacturer of liability in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling by U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger of the Northern District of Illinois that there was no basis under federal law for Smith & Wesson to move the suits from Lake County Circuit Court to U.S. District Court in Chicago.The suits accuse Smith & …