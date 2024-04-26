When one of the plaintiffs in an antitrust case against turkey processors assigned its claim to a third party, the defendants argued the transfer was invalid as “champertous” under Illinois law. But U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall of the Northern District decided “federal common law” should provide the answer.“Champerty refers to an agreement under which a third-party, an intermeddler, maintains or supports an individual’s lawsuit in exchange for a portion of the proceeds,” she wrote.To further the public policy of …