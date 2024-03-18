A federal judge cleared the way for a Waukegan school district and three school administrators to obtain police reports they say they need to defend themselves against allegations that they conducted an unprovoked attack on a student.In a written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Young B. Kim of the Northern District of Illinois declined to quash a subpoena seeking records from the Waukegan Police Department about a physical altercation between the student and the administrators.The student’s mother is suing the …