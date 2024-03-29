A federal judge cleared the way for T-Mobile to appeal his ruling that seven customers of competing wireless service providers have standing under antitrust law to challenge the $26 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin of the Northern District of Illinois granted T-Mobile’s motion to certify his earlier decision on standing for interlocutory appeal to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Durkin held in November 2023 that the plaintiffs had plausibly alleged in …