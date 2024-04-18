NEW YORK — When the first batch of potential jurors was brought in for Donald Trump’s criminal trial this week, all the lawyers had to go on to size them up at first were their names and the answers they gave in court to a set of screening questions.Then the lawyers went to work, scouring social media for posts that might reveal whether people in the jury pool had hidden biases or extreme views.It’s all part of an effort by both sides to get a competent jury that — just maybe — might slant slightly in their favor.Even …