An attorney who filed frivolous lawsuits against the village of Tinley Park and one its attorneys after being denied employment should be suspended for six months, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Stephen E. Eberhardt was charged with filing frivolous claims and engaging in conduct that had no substantial purpose other than to embarrass and burden the village of Tinley Park and several of its officials, in violation of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct.In …