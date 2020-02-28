Joseph Chico

Name: Joseph Chico

Party: Democratic

Age (as of Election Day): 52

Current residence: Chicago

Current positions: Managing attorney, Joseph Chico & Associates P.C., 1995-present; hearing officer, City of Chicago Department of Human Resources, 1996-present; administrative law judge, City of Chicago Department of Administrative Hearings, 1997-present; hearing officer, Chicago Housing Authority Housing Choice Voucher Program, 2012-present

Campaign funds available, Oct. 2 to Dec. 31: $11,514.40

Campaign funds spent, Oct. 2 to Dec. 31: $9,162.22

Law school: University of Illinois College of Law, 1992

Campaign website: chicoforjudge.com

Family: Wife, Monica Chico

Hobbies/interests: Physical fitness, sports, politics, traveling, writing and reading.

Have you ever run for office before?

Yes, in the 2000 Democratic primary for a 1st Judicial Subcircuit seat, and again in 2010.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

Voters should support my candidacy because I was born and raised in the Southeast Side of Chicago within the South Chicago and East Side neighborhoods.

The Southeast Side is mostly a proud, blue-collar and working-class area. I grew up in the shadows of the once vibrant steel mill industry. My uncle was president of the steel workers union, and many of my family members worked in the steel mills and were union members.

My brother and I grew up in a working-class family, and with the support of our family members. we were able to participate in sports such as football, baseball, and wrestling. Through the guidance and support of our parents, my brother and I were able to fulfill our dream and goals to attend law school and wrestle at the University of Illinois.

Furthermore, shortly after attending college and law school, I returned to the Southeast Side and began practicing law.

Through the practice of law, I have been fortunate to be able to help many members of the community. I always strive to be a positive example for my community members and our youth. Therefore, I have been involved in numerous organizations, activities and campaigns.

For almost 30 years, I have represented hundreds of clients in various areas of law such as family law, probate, traffic, criminal and personal injury. On hundreds of occasions, I have appeared in the circuit court and participated in jury trials and bench trials.

Further, I have participated in administrative hearings representing clients at the Illinois Secretary of State and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

For over 20 years, I have been serving as a hearing officer and an administrative law judge with the city of Chicago. Also, I serve as a hearing officer with the Chicago Housing Authority. Each day, I ensure that every litigant is treated fairly as well as with compassion and respect.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I want to be a judge because I believe that people of all nationalities and beliefs should be represented in the court system. Also, I believe current political events created a climate which requires a more diverse judiciary more than ever. Therefore, I am running for judge to bring more diversity to the court.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

The most interesting case I handled as a hearing officer with the Department of Human Resources was the public corruption case of Patrick Slattery. Slattery was employed by the city Department of Streets and Sanitation as an electrical mechanic, and between April 1, 2000, and July 18, 2005, he served as director of staff services.

Initially, respondent’s effective date of discharge was Aug. 11, 2005. However, on Jan. 11, 2007, respondent’s discharge was rescinded by Commissioner Michael Picardi. After a second superseding indictment was filed in federal court, respondent was discharged, effective Jan. 22, 2007, from his position for violating the city of Chicago Personnel Rules XVIII, Section 1, Subsections 6, 7, 11, 12, 15, 27, 39, 45, 46, and/or 50.

In addition, respondent was discharged because between April 2000 and July 2005, he participated in the interview process for hiring and promotion of city employees. During the hiring and promotion sequences, Respondent held sham interviews and manipulated city hiring criteria rating forms. Respondent’s conduct caused favorable treatment to pre-selected candidates provided by campaign coordinators.

Also, respondent caused city of Chicago employees to make false statements and certifications to union officials, who were investigating the city hiring procedures.

Moreover, on July 18, 2005, respondent was arrested, and the federal government alleged that on one or more occasions, respondent caused to be delivered by mail letters which furthered and executed the scheme in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and/or 1345 and/or 1346 and 2. After a federal criminal jury trial, which was held between May 15, 2006 and June 28, 2006, in the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, on July 6, 2006, Respondent was convicted of one count of mail fraud in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§1341, 1345 and 2. Furthermore, on November 20, 2006, respondent was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment and two years supervised release. Finally, after appeal, respondent’s conviction was upheld. United States of America v Robert Sorich et al., 523 F3d 702; 2008 U.S. App. LEXIS 7996 (2008).

After hearing the evidence which included in-person witness testimony and reading thousands of pages of federal criminal court transcripts, I was able to view the department employee roles in the hiring scheme.

It was interesting to review each person’s role and the corruption that was allowed to exist. Finally, presiding over interesting and complicated cases such as Mr. Slattery’s case has prepared me to serve as a Cook County circuit court judge.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

My greatest accomplishment of my career is shortly after attending college and law school, I returned to the Southeast Side and began practicing law. Through the practice of law, I have been fortunate to be able to help many members of the community.

I always strive to be a positive example for our youth. Finally, I am very proud to able donate and support Little League baseball, youth football and kids basketball.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

The qualities I bring to the bench have been acquired over many years of practicing law and serving as a hearing officer and administrative law judge.

While on the bench, I am presented with evidence from people of all races, religions and beliefs. Most importantly, I am always fair, compassionate, understanding, patient and efficient. Each day, Cook County courtrooms have many litigants or defendants with most appearing pro se.

I know through my experience that I can preside over and manage high volume court calls. Finally, I know my professional and personal experiences have prepared me to hold the office of Cook County Circuit Court judge.