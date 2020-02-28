James Patrick Crawley

Name: James Patrick Crawley

Party: Democratic

Age (as of Election Day): 56

Current residence: Chicago, Jefferson Park

Current position: Defense trial counsel, Kennedy and Associates P.C., 2016-present

Past legal experience with years of each job: Trial counsel, plaintiff’s personal injury, Shuman & Associates P.C., 2002-16; trial counsel, medical malpractice, Jeffrey M. Goldberg & Associates Ltd. 2000-02; trial counsel, plaintiff’s personal injury, Steven M. Passen & Associates, 1997-2000; deputy general counsel, Cook County Treasurer, 1992-97

Campaign funds available, Nov. 18 to Dec. 31: $1,000

Campaign funds spent, Nov. 18 to Dec. 31: $0

Law school: Saint Louis University School of Law, 1989

Campaign website: crawleyforjudge.com

Family: Husband

Hobbies/interests: I like cooking, gardening, reading and taking care of my two dogs.

Have you ever run for office before?

Yes, in 2014, for circuit judge.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I have 30 years of legal experience. I have the skill, expertise, integrity and temperament that’s needed in the courts right now. I’ve been found “Qualified” and “Recommended” by all the bar associations, and I bring well-rounded experience to the bench.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I think it would be a great position and is the ultimate career goal for most attorneys. And I think that there’s a need in Cook County for judges willing to put in the time and commitment to doing the job well.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

I’d probably say a botulism case was probably the most interesting. That stemmed from sushi that was poorly refrigerated. Since it was essentially a products case, we had to trace the product all the way back to the Philippines where the fish was caught, then work along the supply chain to find where the temperature abuse that caused the botulism contamination occurred.

Numerous defendants had to be added to find out where the abuse occurred, then we found it occurred at the restaurant. It was a substantial case. It was in both circuit court and federal court, and required a lot of discovery from the federal government, which was difficult to get. And it was new subject matter for me which I had to learn — which I always love doing on big cases.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

I have most enjoyed the pro bono work that I’ve done, where I’ve received the most gratification as a lawyer. I worked initially on AIDS cases, where as a pro bono attorney, I forced the state of Missouri to pay for medication it was refusing to pay for at the time, because it found AIDS patients terminally ill and they were refusing to pay the high cost for the medication.

And there have been a number of other pro bono cases, for people who are homeless, with disability, incarcerated, that I’ve found very rewarding.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

I know that I would be very prepared. I think I have a good temperament. I’d be committed to reading all the briefs, doing the legal research necessary, letting parties be heard, and I think an innate sense of integrity and fairness. Not allowing somebody to get a better deal because they have a better lawyer.