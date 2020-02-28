Daniel E. Maloney

Name: Daniel Edward Maloney

Age (as of Election Day): 44

Current residence: Evergreen Park

Current position: Cook County circuit judge, 2019-present

Past legal experience: U.S. Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration, Division Counsel, 2017-19; assistant state's attorney, Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, 2001-17

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: $136,989.86

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: $18,238.11

Law school: Valparaiso University School of Law, 2001

Campaign website: judgedanmaloney.com

Family: Wife: Claire. Son: J.D., 13. Daughter: Lucy, 11.

Hobbies/interests: I play basketball and run regularly. I volunteer at our church and coach both boys and girls teams. I enjoy reading and I am a Chicago sports fan.

Have you ever run for office before?

No.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I believe I have the experience, knowledge and temperament to be a successful judge. I have extensive litigation experience, having tried hundreds of bench trials and motions and approximately 30 jury trials. I have been on the bench for approximately one year and have handled some of the busiest court calls in the county in both Traffic Court and the 6th Municipal District in Markham.

Why do you want to be a judge?

Judge is the most important job in the legal profession with the greatest responsibility, and it is a responsibility I want to accept. I enjoy interacting with people and explaining the legal process, and I believe I possess the appropriate demeanor to handle busy court calls in an efficient manner while exhibiting a patience with members of the public.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

I participated in the investigation and prosecution of drug traffickers who were employees of commercial airlines. The employees were allowed to bypass security at airports and successfully transported large quantities of narcotics from California to Chicago. The investigation involved extensive cellphone analysis and wiretaps, and resulted in a successful prosecution in both state and federal courts.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

While at the DEA, I was heavily involved in the training of law enforcement agents on 4th Amendment and use-of-force issues. I traveled around the country speaking to federal agents and local police and fielding their questions. The agents were receptive to the training and, in the year and a half I was with the DEA, I trained over 500 agents and officers.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

I think I possess the most important quality required of a judge and that is a calm temperament. Parties, especially self-represented litigants, are unfamiliar with the legal process and deserve an adequate explanation of the proceedings and the potential consequences they are facing. Having been an assistant Cook County state’s attorney for almost 16 years, I also believe I possess the requisite knowledge and litigation experience to handle complex cases.