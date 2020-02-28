Nichole C. Patton

Name: Nichole Patton

Age (as of Election Day): 47

Current residence: Matteson

Current position: Cook County circuit judge (appointed by Illinois Supreme Court in 2018)

Past legal experience: Cook County assistant state’s attorney, 1996-2001 and 2010-18; sole practitioner, 2003-10; Iwan Cray Huber Horstman Heil & VanAusdal LLC, 2002-03; staff attorney, Liberty Mutual, 2001-02

Campaign funds available, Aug. 26 to Dec. 31: $21,416.96

Campaign funds spent, Aug. 26 to Dec. 31: $12,855.91

Law school: The John Marshall Law School, 1996

Campaign website: judgepatton.com

Family: Married to Marty for 19 years; children Myles, 11, Sydney, 13, and Michael, 15

Hobbies/interests: Most of my time is taken up with the boards I sit on. I’m on the board of directors for Respond Now, which assists with food, rent, mortgage and medical costs for families in the Chicago Southland. I’m on the board of managers for The Chicago Bar Association, the board of directors for the Lawyers Club of Chicago, and I’m the past co-chair of Pro Bono Week for The Chicago Bar Association.

Have you ever run for office before?

I ran for judge before in 2010 for the 15th Subcircuit and in 2012 for a countywide circuit court judge seat.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I believe the voters should support me because I’m the only candidate that has 18 months of judicial experience, along with 21 years of legal experience, and I have been found “Qualified” and “Recommended” by all of the bar associations.

What made you want to be a judge?

I wanted to become a judge because I’ve been a public servant for most of my legal career, and I’ve always felt the judiciary was the highest form of public service.

I’ve always felt that there is a need for more compassionate judges on the bench. I felt that I could not only bring my experience to the bench but also my compassion, understanding and integrity.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

I had quite a few interesting cases because I was a mental health prosecutor. I think the most interesting cases for me were the cases where we were able to have individuals who were suffering from mental health crises not only committed and given medication, but who were later able to successfully leave the facility and live a normal life. They were success stories.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

Becoming a judge. I absolutely love serving the people of Cook County. It is a joy to put on the robe and take the bench and meet so many different people, and know that I have made a difference in so many people’s lives in just 18 months. It’s been a blessing.

What qualities do you feel you bring to the bench?

I definitely bring compassion to the bench. I’m the mother of a special-needs child, so I definitely bring patience and understanding, and I’m an effective listener.

I know what it’s like to be in a situation where you just need someone to listen and hear you out whether it be about challenges you’re facing in life or issues before the court.

I bring integrity; I’m a woman of my word. I follow the law, and I make sure both sides follow the law.

I bring experience to the bench: 21 years of legal practice, 21 years of representing thousands of people from different socioeconomic backgrounds and different races and religions, and I’ve been able to successfully do my job.

It’s an advantage I have when I put on that robe every day and preside over cases.