SPRINGFIELD — The announcement that Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier will retire later this year garnered major attention last fall, but that’s just one of the moments that defined the Illinois Supreme Court’s 2019 terms. In the 2019 calendar year, the high court released 53 opinions — 35 on civil cases and 18 on criminal matters. Also notable were some of the cases the court opted not to review. In March, the court denied the state’s petition for a writ of mandamus to change Jason Van Dyke’s 81-month sentence for the murder of …