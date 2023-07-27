A federal appeals court won’t rule on a prisoner’s lawsuit claiming his religious rights were violated when he was forced to remove his dreadlocks.In a written opinion Wednesday, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to review Thomas Walker’s Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA) claim against prison officials involved in cutting his hair, finding that he abandoned the claim in the district court.RLUIPA is a federal law that prohibits the imposition of burdens on the ability of prisoners to …