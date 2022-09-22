Question: Can a banana with duct tape infringe on the copyright of a banana and an orange with duct tape?Discussion: Copyright infringement requires the unauthorized copying of an original work of authorship. The plaintiff, Joe Morford, created a work that consisted of a banana and an orange duct taped to a green background with masking tape added around the edges of the background. He published his work on his social media and his website.The defendant, Maurizio Cattelan, created a work that consisted of an overripe …