The Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act does not protect the facial geometry of a shopper who used an eyewear retailer’s virtual try-on software, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit Tanya N. Svoboda filed against Frames for America Inc.Svoboda alleges Frames violated BIPA by failing to adopt written guidelines for retaining and destroying the biometric identifiers and information …