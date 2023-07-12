A federal judge on Tuesday cleared the way for a Black man to pursue a race discrimination claim against four Chicago police officers he maintains accused him of violating a nonexistent municipal ordinance so they would have an excuse to search his car.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall of the Northern District of Illinois denied a motion to dismiss a count in plaintiff Lance Dante King’s lawsuit alleging the officers violated his constitutional right to equal protection.King contends the …