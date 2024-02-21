Clifford Law Offices partner Erin E. Clifford will lead a presentation March 7 at the Chicago Bar Association’s annual Women’s History Month Summit.Clifford, who is a certified holistic health coach, has a presentation entitled “Secrets to Self-Advocacy: Negotiating Compensation and Prioritizing Balance to Achieve Career Success” that will focus on how women lawyers can advocate for themselves during compensation negotiations, set boundaries and focus on their well-being.For details and to register, …