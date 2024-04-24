Clifford Law Offices promoted John V. Kalantzis to partner. He has been an associate at the firm since 2019.Kalantzis is involved in many complex personal injury and wrongful death cases. He is involved in professional organizations including the American Bar Association and American Association for Justice. He is a member of the assembly for the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA) where he also serves on the Tort Law Section Council and on the Bar Elections Supervision Committee. He also serves on the Judicial …